Advertisement

MISSING: 61-year-old William Tirapelli last seen in Escanaba

61-year-old William Tirapelli was last seen on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt and black pants.
61-year-old William Tirapelli, pictured, was last seen on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Escanaba...
61-year-old William Tirapelli, pictured, was last seen on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Escanaba wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt and black pants.(Escanaba Department of Public Safety/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

61-year-old William Tirapelli was last seen on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. around the 200 block of S. 12th St in Escanaba. Public Safety says he has not been heard from since.

Tirapelli is 6′3″ tall and weighs 212 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

If anyone has seen Tirapelli or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call Escanaba Public Safety at 906-786-5912 or Delta County Central Dispatch at 906-786-5911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother
Semi rollover and debris seen along M-35 in Menominee County on July 20, 2021.
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
Sheriff Brian McLean during an interview with TV6.
Houghton County leaders remember Sheriff Brian McLean
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Blood donations graphic.
Blood donations critically needed in Upper Michigan
Public Health Delta and Menominee Counties.
PHDM to offer free hearing and vision screenings
Unemployment graphic.
Whitmer vetoes moot bill to end unemployment benefit early
Farmhouse ales.
Barrel + Beam taps into new territory this summer