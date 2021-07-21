MISSING: 61-year-old William Tirapelli last seen in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

61-year-old William Tirapelli was last seen on July 20 at 4:30 p.m. around the 200 block of S. 12th St in Escanaba. Public Safety says he has not been heard from since.

Tirapelli is 6′3″ tall and weighs 212 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

If anyone has seen Tirapelli or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call Escanaba Public Safety at 906-786-5912 or Delta County Central Dispatch at 906-786-5911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

