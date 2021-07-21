Michigan Tech has nine AHCA All-American Scholars

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Tyrell Buckley, Arvid Caderoth, Eric Gotz, TJ Polglaze, David Raisanen, Greyson Reitmeier, Tyler Rockwell, Marcus Russell, and Brett Thorne of the Michigan Tech hockey team were named Krampade All-American Scholars for the 2020-21 school year the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) announced.

Due to the effects of COVID-19, the AHCA adopted revised criteria for this year’s honorees. To qualify, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.6 GPA for each semester, regardless of whether the school’s hockey team was able to play this season or not. The names of 532 NCAA Division I men were recognized.

“We made a decision to include all hockey players who met the academic standard, whether their team was allowed to play or not,” said AHCA executive director Joe Bertagna. “Those who were denied a chance to compete have already been disadvantaged and we did not want to add to their situation.”

Normally, a student-athlete is required to participate in a minimum of 40 percent of a team’s games. The honor is open to any program that is a member of the AHCA.

Tyrell Buckley (Penticton, British Columbia) holds a 3.88 GPA in psychology and had a 4.0 in both semesters in 2020-21. The junior defenseman appeared in 29 games and had a goal and assist while being named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and to the WCHA All-Academic Team.

Arvid Caderoth (Gothenburg, Sweden) maintained a 4.0 GPA in business administration. He was named to the WCHA All-Rookie team after notching 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games.

Eric Gotz (Hermantown, Minnesota) appeared in all 30 games as an alternate captain. He tallied 14 points with three goals and 11 assists. The junior defenseman holds a 3.37 GPA in mechanical engineering and was named to the WCHA All-Academic Team.

TJ Polglaze (Beloit, Wisconsin) was named an All-American Scholar for the third straight season. The junior forward was also named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and to the WCHA All-Academic Team. He appeared in seven games and held a 3.89 GPA in exercise science.

David Raisanen (Cokato, Minnesota) held a 3.91 GPA in mechanical engineering. The senior forward received the team’s John MacInnes Slide Rule Award with the top GPA and was also named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and to the WCHA All-Academic Team.

Greyson Reitmeier (Nakusp, British Columbia) was a three-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and three-time WCHA All-Academic Team member. The senior forward appeared in 124 career games and tallied 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists). He held a 3.6 GPA in finance.

Tyler Rockwell (San Jose, California) was a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and a three-time member of the WCHA All-Academic Team. He held a 3.52 GPA in finance and appeared in 108 career games, tallying 30 points with seven goals and 23 assists.

Marcus Russell (Traverse City, Michigan) was a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and three-time WCHA All-Academic Team member with his 3.67 GPA in exercise science.

Brett Thorne (Halifax, Nova Scotia) appeared in all 30 games in his freshman season on the blue line. He tallied seven points with a goal and six assists. He holds a 3.95 GPA in marketing.

