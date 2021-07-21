Marquette Regional History Center Summer Walking Tours continue

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - History came to life in Marquette Tuesday afternoon. The Marquette Regional History Center is continuing their walking history tours this summer.

Tuesday afternoon they stopped at the Father Marquette statue for some historical reenactment. The tours give participants a chance to see Marquette history up close and learn about the founders of the area.

“It’s a great way to see the downtown in a close-up view, you often get to drive by quickly but today on our tours, and more to come, you get to stop and really look at a building or location and learn all about the people that put it there, the people that spent their time there or lived there,” said MRHC Educator, Betsy Rutz.

The tours continue this summer on July 27-28 and three more dates in August. Find out more by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.