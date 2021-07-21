Advertisement

Marquette Planning Commission rules on Lakeshore Depot expansion plans

The Marquette Planning Commission
The Marquette Planning Commission
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lakeshore Depot is trying to expand their operations but the Marquette Planning Commission Tuesday limited that. The owner of the Lakeshore Depot was before the Commission looking for a special land use permit to add live music, outdoor food and beverage and light manufacturing, for example food and beverage production.

During a public hearing on the issue, several residents who live near the Depot, on Ohio and Hewitt Streets, sited the potential for noise from live music, late hours on weekends and overcrowding the area as major concerns. After discussion the Commission agreed to approve the special land use permits for light manufacturing but not live entertainment or serving food and beverages outdoors. The issue will next go before the City Commission for final approval.

