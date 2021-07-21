Iron Mountain man to give bear hunting tag to local youth

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) -Bear hunting season is two months away, but, getting a bear tag can take years. That’s why Hardcore Scripture Outdoor Founder Joe Bottesi is giving his away to one lucky kid.

“In our group we have six tags this year. We might end up being able to spare one more,” said Joe Bottesi, Hardcore Scripture Outdoor founder.

The youth bear hunt with Botessi will take place west of M-95 in the Amasa unit on donated private property. Bottesi is an experienced hunter who has already shot a bear and wants to share that opportunity with young people.

He emphasizes how important it is for kids to be in nature.

“Not only get them into the outdoors, but teach them to be good people and productive members of society,” Bottesi said.

Bottesi says hunting for bears is much different than any other animal. He uses unique bait, and relies on a rifle instead of a bow. Bear hunting can be expensive, but all costs for the bear tag drawing winner will be covered through the youth program.

“Since it’s a kid, we want to use a gun,” Bottesi said. “We’ll get them out to the range and get them sighted in and make sure they can shoot accurately.”

The deadline to sign up is August 28th, Hardcore Scripture Outdoors is always looking for donations. All the of the proceeds go back into the youth program to fund more outdoor adventures, like the bear hunt. Those interested can send a message to Hardcore Scripture Outdoors on Facebook.

