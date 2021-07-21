Advertisement

Iron Mountain man to give bear hunting tag to local youth

Hardcore Scripture Outdoor Founder wants to help one local youth experience bear hunting firsthand
Hardcore Scripture Outdoors focuses on involving local youth in experiencing the outdoors,...
Hardcore Scripture Outdoors focuses on involving local youth in experiencing the outdoors, while helping them become productive members of society.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) -Bear hunting season is two months away, but, getting a bear tag can take years. That’s why Hardcore Scripture Outdoor Founder Joe Bottesi is giving his away to one lucky kid.

“In our group we have six tags this year. We might end up being able to spare one more,” said Joe Bottesi, Hardcore Scripture Outdoor founder.

The youth bear hunt with Botessi will take place west of M-95 in the Amasa unit on donated private property. Bottesi is an experienced hunter who has already shot a bear and wants to share that opportunity with young people.

He emphasizes how important it is for kids to be in nature.

“Not only get them into the outdoors, but teach them to be good people and productive members of society,” Bottesi said.

Bottesi says hunting for bears is much different than any other animal. He uses unique bait, and relies on a rifle instead of a bow. Bear hunting can be expensive, but all costs for the bear tag drawing winner will be covered through the youth program.

“Since it’s a kid, we want to use a gun,” Bottesi said. “We’ll get them out to the range and get them sighted in and make sure they can shoot accurately.”

The deadline to sign up is August 28th, Hardcore Scripture Outdoors is always looking for donations. All the of the proceeds go back into the youth program to fund more outdoor adventures, like the bear hunt. Those interested can send a message to Hardcore Scripture Outdoors on Facebook.

(8) Hardcore Scripture Outdoors | Facebook

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother
Semi rollover and debris seen along M-35 in Menominee County on July 20, 2021.
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
Sheriff Brian McLean during an interview with TV6.
Houghton County leaders remember Sheriff Brian McLean
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Adrienne Newman performs for Music on the Menu attendees.
Music on the Menu brings live music to downtown Houghton
Construction on the joints of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge is causing traffic delays.
Copper Country experiences busy summer tourism season; construction causes traffic delays
Hockey tournament returning to Lakeview Arena in Fall 2021
‘Stick It To Cancer’ hockey tournament returning to Lakeview Arena
Cleaning continues at Marquette County school districts in preparation for school year
Summer cleaning continues at Marquette County school districts
Artists are ready to return to Marquette for the annual OutBack Art Fair this weekend
OutBack Art Fair set to return this weekend