Indoor visitation suspended at Iron County Medical Care Facility due to positive employee COVID test

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Indoor visitation has been suspended at the Iron County Medical Care Facility in Crystal Falls due to a positive employee COVID test on Tuesday.

According to the facility, an employee tested positive on July 20, but none of the residents tested positive.

Ongoing testing of employees is happening on Wednesday. Right now, the facility is doing weekly testing of employees.

While indoor visits are suspended, end-of-life, compassionate care and outdoor visitation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

