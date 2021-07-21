Advertisement

House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Democrats in the House of Representatives have called for a cut to federal funding of charter schools.

The proposed cut appears as a small provision tucked into a massive federal budget proposal.

It would reduce funding for charter schools by $40 million and could potentially limit many charter schools from receiving federal funds altogether.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools said it would impact millions of students, who are usually children of color and from low-income families.

Charter schools use public funds but are generally run independently. Most, but not all, are nonprofit organizations.

All three of the most recent presidents supported charter schools, but some Democrats argue they siphon funding away from other public schools.

On the campaign trail last year, then-candidate Joe Biden opposed federal funds going to “for-profit charter schools.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother
Semi rollover and debris seen along M-35 in Menominee County on July 20, 2021.
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
Sheriff Brian McLean during an interview with TV6.
Houghton County leaders remember Sheriff Brian McLean
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
UP man found dead at base of Arch Rock on Mackinac Island
FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file photo, Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas transgender youth treatment ban
Some officials are calling for mask mandates in areas with high infection rates and low...
Officials call for mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
An Iowa woman cleaning an apartment found a memorial flag belonging to a veteran of World War I.
Woman finds WWI veteran’s memorial flag, hopes to return it to family
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
COVID-19 cases in US triple over 2 weeks amid misinformation