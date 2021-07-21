Houghton County Memorial Airport receives $1.1M in USDOT funding

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) will be awarding $1,122,990 to Houghton County Memorial Airport.

This funding will go toward costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“These investments will make air travel safer and more reliable,” said Senator Stabenow. “It will help our communities rebound from the pandemic and encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”

“As we work to recover from this pandemic, we must ensure that Michigan airports can continue providing reliable, safe air travel,” said Senator Peters. “I’m pleased to welcome this federal grant for the Houghton County Memorial Airport, which we secured through the American Rescue Plan. It will help cover operating and staffing costs as well as provide important resources to better protect traveler health and safety.”

More information on the Department of Transportation Grant program can be found at on its website.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after the airport was awarded funds July 2 for the purchase of snow removal equipment.

