HOG Rally returns to Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in ten years, nearly 1200 bikers traveling from all over the U.S. are coming to Escanaba for the Regional HOG Rally.

“We have people coming as far as Texas, Florida, people from all over the region coming here just to kind of get together and ride and have a good time,” said Chris Williams, coordinator for the HOG Rally.

Events start Thursday with opening ceremonies at the Island Resort and Casino Convention Center in Harris.

“We’re going to do lots of rides, games, skills, challenges, lots of stuff going on this weekend,” said Williams.

At four o’clock Friday afternoon, bikers will form a parade in Escanaba starting from the fairgrounds and ending in Ludington Park.

“They’re taking the route up on the water way through the back of the park. Then back up by the old chamber building is where they’re going to have the party and that’s open to the public,” said Williams.

You must be a national HOG member to participate in the events but the public is encouraged to attend the parade and watch skill challenges at the fairgrounds. Ice cream will be given away during the skill challenges on Saturday.

“That includes everybody. You don’t have to be a member; you don’t have to be registered. Just come down and watch the skills challenges, watch the great riders right around the cones and get some free ice cream,” said Williams.

Closing ceremonies will be held Saturday night at the convention center. Breakfast Sunday morning is provided by the Escanaba Kiwanis Club and open to everyone.

“I think it’s $10 for all you can eat pancakes. It’s open to the public again. Come on down, enjoy it and have a good time,” said Williams.

If you haven’t registered for the event but would still like to attend, it’s not too late. You can still sign up starting Thursday in the convention center.

