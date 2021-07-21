Advertisement

Giannis leads Bucks to NBA Title

50 points, 14 rebounds, 5 blocks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98.(Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Giannis Antetokounmpo capped one of the greatest NBA Finals ever with 50 points as the Milwaukee Bucks won their first championship in 50 years. Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 105-98 to win the series 4-2. It was the third game this series with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds for Antetokounmpo. It was a dominant performance in just his first appearance in the finals. He was named MVP of the series.

