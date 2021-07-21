Advertisement

Funeral services scheduled for late Houghton County sheriff

Public visitation for Sheriff Brian McLean will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by services and honors at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24.
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.(WLUC/Courtesy Photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Funeral and visitations for the the late Houghton County Sheriff, Brian McLean, have been announced.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says ceremonies will be held Saturday, July 24, at the Rozsa Center on Michigan Tech’s campus in Houghton. Public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by services and honors at 2:00 p.m.

The Michigan Sheriff’s & Municipal Memorial and Response Team (SMMART) are assisting with the coordination of the ceremony, which will include bagpipes, honor guards and participation by many law enforcement and first responders.

The indoor portion of the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Rozsa Center’s Facebook page.

“Response to the passing of Sheriff McLean has resulted in many gestures of sympathy and support for both the family and the department, with many notes and cards already received,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Anyone wishing to send notes of condolences can mail them to: Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, 403 E. Houghton Ave., Houghton, MI, 49931

The Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Hancock is assisting the family with arrangements. The public can view a tribute to the life of Sheriff McLean and also sign a guestbook on their website.

Sheriff McLean died at UP Health System Marquette Monday, following what the sheriff’s office said was a weekend accident at his home.

McLean served his community as a part of the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office for 34 years. He began his run as Houghton County Sheriff in 1997. Those who worked alongside McLean—who they affectionately called Slim—say while he was passionate about his job, he was even more passionate about the people he served.

