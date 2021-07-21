Forsyth Township Fire Department preparing to host U.P. Firefighter’s Tournament

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in more than 100 years the Forsyth Township Fire Department is hosting the annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament. The tournament will include parades, a street dance, fireman’s ball, fireworks and of course, competitive games.

At least 40 departments and 800 firefighters are registered to attend so far. For the hosting fire department, it’s a great way to showcase the skills they and others in the U.P. have.

“It’s pretty exciting for us, this is a big event, we go to it when we aren’t hosting it and it brings communities together, it allows citizens from the communities around the U.P. to see the skills that are learned and displayed and demonstrated everyday in the U.P. by volunteer firefighters,” said Joe Boogren, Forsyth Township Supervisor/Volunteer Firefighter.

This is the 126th year for the tournament. It starts this Friday July 23. On Saturday, July 24, there will be a dedication of highway M-35 in honor of fallen firefighters Don Rilling and Ben Lauren at 5 p.m.

