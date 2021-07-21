Advertisement

Forsyth Township Fire Department preparing to host U.P. Firefighter’s Tournament

A plaque inside the FTFD
A plaque inside the FTFD(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in more than 100 years the Forsyth Township Fire Department is hosting the annual U.P. Volunteer Firefighters Tournament. The tournament will include parades, a street dance, fireman’s ball, fireworks and of course, competitive games.

At least 40 departments and 800 firefighters are registered to attend so far. For the hosting fire department, it’s a great way to showcase the skills they and others in the U.P. have.

“It’s pretty exciting for us, this is a big event, we go to it when we aren’t hosting it and it brings communities together, it allows citizens from the communities around the U.P. to see the skills that are learned and displayed and demonstrated everyday in the U.P. by volunteer firefighters,” said Joe Boogren, Forsyth Township Supervisor/Volunteer Firefighter.

This is the 126th year for the tournament. It starts this Friday July 23. On Saturday, July 24, there will be a dedication of highway M-35 in honor of fallen firefighters Don Rilling and Ben Lauren at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Brian Webb mugshot
UPDATE: Mackinac County man accused of killing brother
Semi rollover and debris seen along M-35 in Menominee County on July 20, 2021.
UPDATE: M-35 reopens north of Cedar River following semi rollover
Sheriff Brian McLean during an interview with TV6.
Houghton County leaders remember Sheriff Brian McLean
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE. Arch Rock on Mackinac Island as seen from the top, inset, and the bottom.
UP man found dead at base of Arch Rock on Mackinac Island
Late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean.
Funeral services scheduled for late Houghton County sheriff
Iron County Medical Care Facility sign
Indoor visitation suspended at Iron County Medical Care Facility due to positive employee COVID test
Welcome to Houghton County Memorial Airport sign.
Houghton County Memorial Airport receives $1.1M in USDOT funding