Cool morning, mild afternoon Wednesday with a chance of rain showers west in the evening

High pressure rebuilds over the Great Lakes region, centered over Northwestern Ontario and steering in cooler and drier air to the Upper Peninsula. Wednesday morning low temperatures trend below seasonal with patchy fog conditions, then dissipating midday as temperatures warm to seasonal averages in the afternoon. Clouds increase ahead of a Northern Plains system, bringing rain chances to the Western U.P. during the evening hours and spreading eastward overnight into Thursday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected with this system with quarter to half-inch rainfall possible in some areas.

High pressure rebounds Friday and brings drier weather briefly until a Canadian Prairies-based system arrives Saturday -- widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures gradually trend above average into the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance of light to moderate rain, beginning west in the evening then spreading eastward overnight

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer; breezy

>Highs: Low to Mid-80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms;

>Highs: Mid to Upper-80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued hot

>Highs: Mid to Upper-80s

Monday & Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and continued hot

>Highs: Mid to Upper-80s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.