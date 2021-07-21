Advertisement

Barrel + Beam taps into new territory this summer

New seating, beer to go and more
Farmhouse ales.
Farmhouse ales.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Barrel + Beam is tapping into new territory this summer.

You can now find its Rightful Cider at the Farmers Market in Marquette.

Additionally, the brewery opened a second beer garden earlier this month which features dog-friendly seating and a garden box from Partridge Creek Farm.

And if you’re looking for something to sip on at home, Barrel + Beam just released its new farmhouse ale line in cans.

“Right now, it’s four new beers. There will be a few more launching this summer, and people can find those in our tasting room and at bottle shops and restaurants in Marquette... and slowly we’re getting around the U.P. with those.” says co-owner Marina Dupler.

Barrel + Beam is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 8, Fridays from 2 to 10, Saturdays from noon to 10, and on Sundays from noon to 8.

