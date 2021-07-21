13 Bay College Athletes named Academic All-Americans

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Junior College Athletic Association released the list of Academic All-Americans for the 2020-2021 school year, which included 13 student-athletes from the Bay College Norse Athletic Department.

“Despite obstacles and adjustments, NJCAA student-athletes rose above challenges to display widespread academic success this year,” said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “It is incredible to see these individuals competing again and accomplishing rich athletic and academic success concurrently, we commend their efforts.”

In order to receive All-Academic honors, a student must achieve a 3.60 grade point average or higher. Those students are then divided into three groups. NJCAA All-Academic First Team members achieved a 4.00 GPA. Members of the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team finished the year with a GPA between 3.80 and 3.99. NJCAA All-Academic Third Team members are student-athletes who obtained a GPA between 3.60 and 3.79.

Norse Athletics had three student-athletes named to the NJCAA All-Academic First Team. Ernesto Gomez (SO, Baseball, Santo Domingo, DR), David Ibn Ezra (SO, Baseball, Tel Aviv, Israel), and Marcus Johnson (FR, Men’s Basketball, Iron Mountain, MI) all obtained 4.00 GPA’s.

Ten Bay students were listed in the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team. They include: Breanna Arsenault (FR, Women’s Basketball, Hermansville, MI), Jackson Bower (SO, Baseball, Bark River, MI), Grant Craft (FR, Baseball, Canberra, Australia), Dan Harrington (SO, Baseball, Iron Mountain, MI), Ashton Janke (FR, Men’s Basketball, Dollar Bay, MI), Chevy Koski (FR, Women’s Basketball, Rock, MI), Brooke Mannor (SO, Women’s Basketball, Gwinn, MI), and Carson Shea (SO, Baseball, Gladstone, MI).

Bay College also saw had Sam O’Neal (FR, Baseball, Rock, MI) and John Stevenson III (FR, Men’s Cross Country, Escanaba, MI) named to the NJCAA All-Academic Third Team.

“Our coaches and our student-athletes strive to make our alumni, faculty and staff, and the entire Upper Peninsula region proud by being champions in competition, in the classroom, and in the community, and these young men & women are proof that this is happening,” said Bay Athletic Director Matt Johnson. “To be honored as an Academic All-American it shows the dedication, character, and resiliency to balance academics and athletics. This is a great accomplishment for each of these outstanding student-athletes and we are proud to have them as members of the Bay Norse family. Their hard work and dedication will lead them to accomplish many great things in their future endeavors.”

