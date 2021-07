MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A dog and his owner made a splash in the water to cool off from the hot weather Monday.

Angel sent us these pictures and a video of Y’der, a 10-month-old Pitbull. The dog is a big fan of swimming and the water in Upper Michigan.

If you want to send us some photos, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.