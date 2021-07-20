Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR seeks public input on PFAS in Marinette, Peshtigo area

There are two listening sessions Wednesday, from Noon to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Map showing locations where PFAS investigations will be or are being conducted in the Marinette...
Map showing locations where PFAS investigations will be or are being conducted in the Marinette and Peshtigo area.(Wisconsin DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WisDNR) is holding online listening sessions on Wednesday, July 21, to seek public input on PFAS contamination in the city of Marinette, the town of Peshtigo and surrounding communities.

These listening sessions are the 15th in a series of public input opportunities hosted by the WisDNR for area residents. The listening sessions will include routine updates from the WisDNR and the Department of Health Services (DHS) regarding the status of the PFAS investigations in the community.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays and certain types of firefighting foam.

These contaminants have made their way into the environment through spills of PFAS-containing chemicals, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants and certain types of firefighting foams.

Addressing PFAS contamination in the environment is part of Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide initiative to ensure Wisconsinites have access to clean, safe drinking water. In 2019, the governor signed Executive Order 40 to address the issue of PFAS across the state.

Additional information on PFAS is available on the Wisconsin DHS website and the Wisconsin DNR website.

Listening sessions on PFAS contamination in Marinette & Peshtigo:

  • WHEN: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Noon to 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • WHO:
    • Christine Haag – WisDNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program Director
    • Bridget Kelly – WisDNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program PFAS Team Leader
    • Alyssa Sellwood – WisDNR Remediation and Redevelopment Program Project Manager
    • Kyle Burton – WisDNR Drinking Water and Groundwater Field Operations Director
    • Brita Kilburg-Basnyat – DHS Toxicologist
  • WHERE: Join via Zoom here. Join by phone: 312-626-6799; Meeting ID: 826 6979 2625

