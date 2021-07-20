Advertisement

The UPside - July 19, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are those who volunteer to put on productions at the Lake Superior Theatre.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For more than 20 years a boathouse built in the 1920s, and still in use today, gets transformed into a community theater, open to everyone. The Lake Superior Theatre is an intimate venue seating around 150 people, but the 4-5 shows put on per year and other annual events held there are important to the community of Marquette.

More information about the theater can be found on its website or in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

