U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force holds private movie showing

The movie, “Ring of Silence” is a true story about teenagers who were sex trafficked out of high schools in Flint.
Monday's movie showing
Monday's movie showing(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force held a private viewing for a movie about sex trafficking in Michigan on Monday.

The ZONTA Club of the Marquette area, which is dedicated to helping the community understand issues that women, men, kids, and transgender people face were also part of the showing.

The U.P.H.T. Task Force said the showing was about getting the word out to Marquette community.

“This showing truly is why we exist. Some people still don’t believe human trafficking happens up here in the U.P. and truly our most vulnerable population are teens. These are real stories that happened to real teens in this state,” said U.P.H.T. Task Force President Stephanie Krieger.

The U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force is hoping to hold public showings of the movie in the UP by January 2022.

