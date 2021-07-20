Some Munising businesses in need of seasonal workers

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The need for seasonal workers is all too familiar for establishments in Munising. Multiple factors have contributed, including low school populations and early retirements.

However, Kathy Reynolds, the CEO of the Greater Munising Bay Partnership, says the pandemic played a role this year and last, especially when it came to international workers.

“Because of the pandemic and the requirements around visas,” Reynolds explained, “it has made it impossible or next to impossible to get some of those workers.”

While some businesses became innovative to draw people in, such as utilizing social media, Reynolds says it is still difficult.

“A lot of businesses have had to cut down on their hours because they don’t have people working, or it takes longer just like any place else,” she said. “Any other tourism destinations have got the same issue where you’ve got lines. People have to be very patient.”

While there has been a lack of seasonal workers for some area businesses, the owner of Falling Rock Cafe & Bookstore, Nancy Dwyer, was able to hire around 30 people for this season. She says her business has been doing well economically.

“We’re maybe at about the same as 2019 or a little bit up from 2019,” Dwyer said.

Around 80% of Dwyer’s seasonal workers are from in and around Munising. With the season ending in October, she says business will stay busy.

“Everybody knows the routine, and everybody knows what to expect,” Dwyer stated. “I think it’s going to go really well.”

As for Reynolds, she says the town will not be as busy in the fall as it is currently, but says some kids going back to school may still have jobs with limited hours when the season wraps up.

