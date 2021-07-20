New health clinic opens in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new health clinic is open in Western Marquette County.

On Monday, Unity Health in Ishpeming opened its doors to the public.

“The services that I offer is the direct primary care, which is basically family medicine and prevention. Suboxone for the opioid addiction population, sick visits for minor illnesses, and then also sports physicals,” said Family Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Unity Health Diane Dix.

She said offering direct primary care means she can spend more time with each patient.

“Every patient is given one hour. They don’t have to use that whole time, but that hour is allotted to them to discuss all of their concerns versus having to coming back for several visits,” she said.

The clinic does not take insurance. Instead, patients pay a monthly membership fee based on their age. For example, people 30 to 39 years old pay a monthly fee of 30 dollars per month, and additional payments will be added for extra services like strep tests and drug tests.

“It’s definitely affordable. It gives you unlimited visits, 24/7 access to me via email, phone, text, and video chat,” said Dix.

And she said the location is perfect for the work she wants to do within the community.

“Ishpeming is a designated health provider shortage area and a low-income area for people. So, I knew that there would be a need.”

Unity Health is located in the Country Village off US-41 at 1000 Country Lane, Suite 300.

Memberships are available to anyone 12 years and older.

To begin a membership, you can call Unity Health at (906) 204-2238.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.