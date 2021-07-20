Michigan State Police investigating homicide in Mackinac County

GOULD CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 30-year-old Engadine man is dead from a gunshot wound. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the St. Ignace Post were sent to a home in Gould City on Monday for a report of a suspicious situation.

Troopers found signs of foul play and contacted witnesses in the area which led to information on a possible homicide. After obtaining a search warrant for the home, Troopers found the 30-year-old man dead inside the house.

The homeowner, a 42-year-old man from Gould City, was taken into custody and is currently lodged at the Mackinac County Jail on an open murder charge.

According to the Michigan State Police, the suspect and victim were related. No names are being released at this time.

Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Mackinac County Sheriffs Department as well as the MSP Forensic Lab, MSP Aviation Unit, and the MSP Emergency Support Team.

The investigation is on-going and further information will be released at a later time.

