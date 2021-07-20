Advertisement

MDOT: New traffic configuration on US-41 in Houghton begins Monday

On July 26, northbound US-41 traffic will follow a posted detour onto Cliff Drive. Southbound US-41 traffic will be shifted onto the new pavement.
MDOT is working to rebuild a section of US-41 in Houghton, in the area of the Michigan Tech...
MDOT is working to rebuild a section of US-41 in Houghton, in the area of the Michigan Tech campus.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, July 26, traffic will be reconfigured at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) US-41 rebuilding project in Houghton.

Currently, one lane is open in each direction on US-41 (Townsend Drive).

Starting Monday, July 26, northbound US-41 traffic will follow a posted detour onto Cliff Drive around the north side of the Michigan Technological University campus. Southbound US-41 traffic will be shifted onto the new pavement on the northbound side of the highway.

This traffic configuration is expected to last through August.

MDOT is investing $9 million to rebuild 1.1 miles of US-41 from MacInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. The work will include converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

The project started in May. Work is expected to be suspended for the winter in late September and be completed in fall 2022.

For more information about the project, please visit the project website.

