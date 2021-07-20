Marquette County Health Department’s Dr. Lorinser forms congressional exploratory committee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/ WLUC) - Dr. Robert Lorinser, 65, has announced the formation of an exploratory committee to receive feedback on a Congressional run for Michigan’s First District.

In a letter written to First District Democratic leaders Thursday, Lorinser says he’s seeking support as he explores the possibility of a campaign.

“I never planned on running for Congress, but when asked if I was willing to serve again, I’m grateful for the consideration,” said Dr. Lorinser. “If enough citizens find me a viable and electable candidate, I’m ready and willing to campaign and work to represent the needs of Northern Michigan at a national level.”

Lorinser’s committee letter states he’s academically qualified with advanced degrees in medicine (MD), social work (MSW), and public health (MPH). At the beginning of his career, he worked as a social worker at a Veteran’s Hospital and for the Indian Health Service in Navajo Nation before raising a family in Marquette, Michigan.

Lorinser practiced medicine up through the administration level for over three decades in the Upper Peninsula then joined the U.S. State Department’s Foreign Services. Since 2011, Lorinser served as Regional Medical Director with diplomatic missions in Pakistan, South Korea, Afghanistan, Morocco, and Iraq, gaining experience in foreign diplomacy and international politics.

“[The Foreign Service] is Washington DC’s ears and eyes on the ground,” said Lorinser. “We articulate and promote American policies, practices, values, ideals, and ideas. Ultimately, the focus is on U.S. national security. Strategies of security, prosperity and promoting American ideals of human rights, democracy, and equality are the fundamental goals of every American, of course including First District Michiganders.”

After the State Department, Lorinser planned to retire, but the pandemic brought him back into medical service. He offered his services as the Medical Director of Marquette County Health Department, where he is currently employed, offering his experience in public health and skills during an unprecedented time.

Lorinser emphasized a “Bedrock of Principles” in the three-page letter, stating his firm, unchanging, fundamental truths are among his strongest assets he can bring to Congress, along with a moral compass, a vision, and the ability to build a consensus to implement this vision.

“I want to be a statesman – not a politician – if honored to represent constituents in Washington, DC,” said Lorinser. “I value principles like wisdom, justice, courage, kindness, democratic freedom, equality under the law, and moderation. If I can help lead the advancement of these principles as our district’s next Congressman, we’ll find success and lead Northern Michigan to peace, prosperity, and security for the future.”

Lorinser describes himself as a moderate Democrat and expressed disapproval of a volatile political climate filled with “hyperbole, self-interest, and misinformation.”

“A statesman does not govern by public opinion polls. A true statesman makes their decisions by following the dictates of their moral compass. When something is wrong, they plainly say it is wrong and does everything in their power to fight against it. When something is right, they are willing to overcome any opposition to preserve and spread it. I hope citizens agree I am a person of integrity, who values honesty, speaks the truth, and who represents the best in their constituency.”

The Congressional Exploratory Committee letter noted that at this time, Lorinser is garnering public support and feedback, but should the opportunity arise, he will make a decision to start gathering nomination petition signatures by September 1, 2021, and then release policy positions.

If unopposed, Dr. Lorinser will carry a primary on August 2, 2022, and advance to the general election in November.

Copyright 2021 Press Release via WLUC. All rights reserved.