Ishpeming, Negaunee, Rotary Club provide Joint Dock Project update

ISHPEMING and NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Ishpeming, City of Negaunee, and the Rotary Club of Ishpeming are announcing a funding update to their Joint Dock Project.

All three entities are working together to construct two new ADA complaint docks on both ends of Teal Lake.

Both docks will be provided by EZ-Dock and will be of universal accessible design, one step higher than ADA standards.

The docking system on the west-side (Ishpeming), will handle both canoes and kayaks. The east-side (Negaunee), will be able to handle canoes, kayaks, and the sculls used by the Marquette Rowing Club. This project is slated for a 2022 completion date, but will depend on funding.

Applications for grants have been submitted to the Natural Resources Trust Fund and the Recreation Passport Grant Program. Both grants are to be sought in order to improve the chances that one may partially fund the estimated $152,000 project, both grants require a 25% match.

The required match of $38,900 has been fully raised and appreciation is extended to the following organizations for their donation:

City of Ishpeming ($5,000)

City of Negaunee ($5,000)

Ishpeming Rotary Club ($10,000)

TruNorth Federal Credit Union ($10,000)

West End Health Foundation ($7,500)

Ishpeming/Negaunee Community Fund ($1,900)

U.P. Rowing Club ($1,000)

District #6220 Rotary Club ($7,500)

Questions concerning this release may be directed to the attention of City Manager, Nate Heffron at 906-475-7700 ext. 11, and City Manager Craig Cugini at 906-485-1091 ext. 204.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.