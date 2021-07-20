Advertisement

Front brings refreshing air

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A cold front is moving out of the area this morning. Cooler air and cloudy skies will linger in its wake. Then, a gradual increase in temperatures for the rest of the week. Our next front comes on Thursday with scattered rain showers by the morning into the afternoon.

Today: Cloudy with morning patchy fog and drizzle. Then, breezy northerly winds

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Wednesday: A mix of sun/clouds and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Cloudy with morning rain and afternoon showers

>Highs: Near 80°

Sunday: Becoming sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, cooler along the shorelines

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s

