Flock of motorized Bird scooters pop up in Iron Mountain

There’s a new fun and sustainable way to get around in Iron Mountain.
The scooters have no specific location and can be found with the Bird app.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bird’ scooters have popped up downtown, and you might have seen them in larger cities before.

The public scooters are motorized and can be activated by a phone app.

Once finding a scooter, you open the Bird app, enter a credit card number and ride from there, and there’s no specific place the scooters are kept.

“It’s a motor transportation that’s meant to be used at your convenience. So, if you have a scooter nearby of if you’re looking for a scooter, you can download the app and it’ll show you where the nearby scooters are located. Then you can pick up the ride, take it to where you need to go, park it safely, and leave it there for the next person to use,” said Iron Mountain DDA Program Director Mindy Wittock.

Iron Mountain is the first city in the U.P. to have these scooters.

