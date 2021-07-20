Advertisement

Firefighters continue to cleanup wildland fire debris in Pictured Rocks, State Forest Lands

On Monday, a U.S. Coast Guard boat reported seeing a fire near Twelvemile Beach campground in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
The smoke from the fire.(Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore)
By Alyssa Jawor and Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Firefighters continue to cleanup a wildfire that burned around six acres of both state forest and Pictured Rocks National Park lands.

According to a press release, on Monday, July 19, around 3:00 p.m., a United States Coast Guard boat reported seeing a fire near Twelvemile Beach campground in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

According to park rangers, large amounts of smoke may hang around for the next couple of days near Twelvemile Beach campground and along Highway 58 near Kingston Lake campground, which could impact visibility.

The investigation into the start of the fire is ongoing. The Michigan DNR, Burt Township Fire and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore’s park rangers all helped to put out the fire.

“Thank you to all our agency partners who reported and helped us keep this fire under control,” said Chief Ranger Joseph Hughes. “I would like to remind all park visitors to recreate safely. Drivers and visitors should slow down and use caution in the area.”

