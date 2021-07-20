COVID Delta variant confirmed in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has confirmed the presence of the Delta variant in a Marquette County resident.

“This isn’t surprising and we assume there will be others,” the health department said in a release.

The Delta variant is more contagious, but probably not more severe than other COVID variants or the initial wild COVID strain, the health department says.

In general, those who are fully vaccinated are protected from serious illness and death, but there have been breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization at UP Health System Marquette.

Those at increased risk are:

The elderly

Those with immunocompromising medical conditions

MCHD strongly recommends anyone exposed to COVID or even suffering from a mild illness to get COVID tested and act accordingly.

“Please notify your contacts if you have been exposed to COVID to help prevent another resurgence in cases, especially among the unvaccinated,” MCHD said. “Please get your COVID vaccine.”

Check out the COVID-19 vaccination opportunities list to learn more about where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

