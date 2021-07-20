Cooling Tuesday with a chance of early morning showers and isolated t-storms

A sweeping frontal system from Northern Ontario brings cooler air Tuesday and producing few showers and isolated thunderstorms during the early morning hours. A strong north-south wind develops in the wake of the front, stirring up high waves and dangerous currents along Lake Superior beaches especially in Marquette and Alger counties. Overcast, drizzly conditions continue Tuesday midday along the Lake Superior shores, then gradual clearing U.P.-wide occurs in the afternoon.

A series of systems from the Dakotas and Northwestern Ontario will bring rain chances midweek -- with the potential for widespread rain over the Upper Peninsula late Wednesday into Thursday, and then on Saturday.

Aside from Tuesday’s cool episode, temperatures look to trend in the seasonal range for much of the week until a warmup returns this weekend.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms early morning, patchy drizzle over the northern counties midday then gradually diminishing in the afternoon; cooler/mild and breezy with north winds gusting over 20 mph *National Weather Service High Swim Risk Alert Issued for All Lake Superior Beaches*

>Highs: 60s-70s (coolest near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 80s

Monday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 80

