Alert: M-35 closed north of Cedar River due to semi rollover
The highway will be closed, near Bolen Lane, for the next several hours for investigation and clean-up.
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A stretch of M-35 in Menominee County is closed due to a semi rollover.
According to the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, the investigation and clean-up at the rollover site on M-35 near Bolen Lane is ongoing. It will be several hours until M-35 reopens.
The MSP asks the public to avoid the area and use different routes.
This is a developing story and TV6′s Grace Blair and TV6′s Clint McLeod are on the scene.
