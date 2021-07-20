Advertisement

Alert: M-35 closed north of Cedar River due to semi rollover

The highway will be closed, near Bolen Lane, for the next several hours for investigation and clean-up.
M-35 closed for a semi rollover on the afternoon of July 20, 2021.
M-35 closed for a semi rollover on the afternoon of July 20, 2021.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A stretch of M-35 in Menominee County is closed due to a semi rollover.

According to the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post, the investigation and clean-up at the rollover site on M-35 near Bolen Lane is ongoing. It will be several hours until M-35 reopens.

The MSP asks the public to avoid the area and use different routes.

This is a developing story and TV6′s Grace Blair and TV6′s Clint McLeod are on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
UPDATE: Houghton County Sheriff dies after ‘accident’ at home
Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat
The motorcycle after it crashed into the deer.
Ishpeming man recovering after motorcycle crash with deer in Palmer
Police Lights
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Republic Township
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Map showing locations where PFAS investigations will be or are being conducted in the Marinette...
Wisconsin DNR seeks public input on PFAS in Marinette, Peshtigo area
MDOT is working to rebuild a section of US-41 in Houghton, in the area of the Michigan Tech...
MDOT: New traffic configuration on US-41 in Houghton begins Monday
Left: A Michigan Department of Natural Resources team works to put identifying bands on...
Peregrine falcons banded at International Bridge
A sample image of one of the planned accessible docks on Teal Lake.
Ishpeming, Negaunee, Rotary Club provide Joint Dock Project update