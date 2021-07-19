Whitmer kicks off ‘MI Small Business Summer Tour’ downstate

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Monday kicked off the MI Small Business Summer tour. The governor announced she and her cabinet members will visit and recognize Michigan’s small businesses that have shown resiliency throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and are the backbone of our communities.

Throughout the pandemic, the state’s dozens of economic relief programs for businesses supported more than 25,000 companies and retained more than 200,000 jobs.

According to the governor’s office, the state of Michigan is already seeing promising results from the economic policies and COVID mitigation measures that have helped small businesses and working people recover from the pandemic:

Michigan’s economy grew 7.6% in the first quarter of 2021, the best in the Midwest, higher than the national average, and among the top 10 states nationwide.

An independent analysis from the financial publication Credible states that our economic recovery is the 2nd strongest nationwide.

The financial ratings agencies Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings recently improved Michigan’s credit rating outlook, affirming that Michigan is headed in the right direction and saving taxpayers money by lower borrowing costs for upcoming bond issues.

New projections show the state’s revenue outlook increasing by nearly $6.5 billion -- from a $3 billion deficit to a $3.5 billion surplus.

Michigan’s unemployment rate is nearly one point lower than the national average as more Michiganders get back to work.

“As we continue to put Michigan’s economy first, I’m laser focused on getting small businesses the support they need and creating jobs,” Governor Whitmer said. “Our dedication to small businesses is fueled from hearing from the small businesses themselves. From hosting a series of small business summits with Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to our recent Jobs and Economy town hall, we have been hearing what small businesses need directly from those who need it most. These conversations ensure that our economic recovery is strong and meets the needs of Michiganders across the state as we put Michigan back to work.”

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) have launched the Michigan.gov/SmallBusiness site to help Small Businesses navigate state programs and services available to help them not only recover, but grow and thrive in the years to come.

Additional programs aimed at helping employers fill job openings and provide safe, healthy work environments for employees can be found at Michigan.gov/BackToWork.

“To date, we have supported tens of thousands of small businesses, keeping millions of Michiganders hard at work while investing billions of dollars back into the economy,” Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said. “But we can’t stop there. As we continue setting a course for economic recovery, we need additional efforts to stabilize, recover and ultimately grow the economy in Michigan to build on the foundation of support and relief we have already administered statewide.”

In addition to the June statewide virtual small business summit and in-person Detroit Small Business Summit, the State of Michigan is bringing together small businesses, state and local policymakers, regional economic development leaders, banks and credit unions, business owners and community organizations to collect feedback through regional small business summits and other outreach events to learn how to best create policies and program to continue to support small businesses.

Additional regional and industry-specific events are in the process of being scheduled. So far, no tours are scheduled in the Upper Peninsula.

To register and for more information, visit the online Small Business Summit meetings site.

