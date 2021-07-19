U.P. State Fair to return in August

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Located right on Little Bay de Noc, the Terrace Bay Hotel says fair week is the best week of the year.

“Kind of look forward to it every year. We get the most premium rates and so we’re able to kind of really maximize our revenue for that one week and help us get through the winter,” said Jarred Drown, owner of the Terrace Bay Hotel.

The U.P. State Fair will return to Escanaba August 16 through the 22, bringing with it a sense of normalcy.

“The Skerbeck Entertainment Group has wonderful carnival rides set up and of course on the agricultural side, we have all of the great livestock and still exhibits,” said Vickie Micheau, managing agent of the U.P. State Fair.

Events like the Jr. Market Livestock Auction and grandstand entertainment are back. New this year at the fair is electronic tickets allowing for contactless ticket sales.

“Which gives fairgoers an opportunity to go online and buy tickets which really is an advantage and that they can get through the gates a little bit faster,” said Micheau.

The U.P. State Fair Authority says the fair brings in more than $5 million to Delta County. Losing that revenue during tourist season can make the winter months hard for local businesses.

“There’s a few weeks where we get premium rates and that’s one of them and losing one of those really hurts,” said Drown.

The U.P. State Fair Authority is ready for this year’s fair and is excited to ‘bring blue ribbon fun in 2021.’

“It’s a wonderful reputation that the fairgrounds has for bringing high quality, family affordable, fun entertainment to the Upper Peninsula,” said Micheau.

The grandstand music entertainment lineup is the same as last year and includes artist Josh Turner on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.