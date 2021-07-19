Superior Glass Wraps finds success through trial and error; July collections drops this Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What started out as a quarantine hobby turned into a successful business for Marquette Native Emily Johnson.

She first gained interest in beach glass jewelry while on a vacation in the Bahamas during her senior year of high school. Johnson made about 15 necklaces, posted them to Facebook, and had zero luck selling any.

And then the pandemic hit...

Johnson used her free time searching the Marquette beaches for glass, and then began making necklaces again.

She posted her collection to Facebook, and this time her collection was sold out within 15 minutes.

One year later, Superior Glass Wraps can now be found in stores at Jandron’s Fine Jewelry in Marquette, where Johnson now works, and at Michigan Made in Marquette and Houghton.

It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Johnson, she’s encountered many trials and errors along the way, but hopes she can be a reminder of the importance of persistence.

“My best advice is to just go for it. That’s all you gotta do and it’ll either work out or it won’t and the worst thing that happens is it just doesn’t work.”

Johnson is dropping a new collection this Saturday at 3 pm on her website.

She says she consistently sells out of her jewelry within 10-15 minutes, so if you’re looking to get your hands on a rare sapphire-blue pendant, be sure to have the website open at 3 pm on the dot.

