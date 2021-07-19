Advertisement

Sault Tribe begins mailing COVID-19 Rescue Act Membership Assistance forms

Tribal members are asked to be patient as the tribe sends out forms in several large mailings.
Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians logo. (Sault Tribe Graphic)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians began mailing a COVID-19 Rescue Act Membership Assistance Program Verification form to all Sault Tribe households Monday.

Tribal members are asked to be patient as the tribe sends out forms in several large mailings.

An electronic form at the top of the tribe’s official website, at saulttribe.com, is also available for tribal members who prefer to submit online.

The Board of Directors established the Sault Tribe COVID-19 Rescue Act Membership Assistance Program to protect the health and welfare of the tribal membership and to ensure reasonable resources are available to respond to negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The program provides a one-time $2,000 grant to all eligible tribal members.

Tribal members or legal guardians of members under 18 should complete and return this form to the Sault Tribe Enrollment Department. Each tribal member, whether an adult or child, will receive a separate form that must be completed and returned.

The deadline for adults to submit a form is Sept. 30, 2021. The deadline for members under 18 is Dec. 31, 2021.

Please direct questions to Josh Elliot at 906-635-6050, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. weekdays.

