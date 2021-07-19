PRO act supporters meet in Marquette for rally Monday night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night, a rally in support of the Michigan Senators who supported the Protecting our Right to Organize or PRO act. Senators Gary Peterson and Debbie Stabenow both supported the PRO act which has already passed the house.

Monday night supporters met near Senator Peter’s office off Washington Street in Marquette. The rally was to show support for the act and thank the Senators for their efforts.

“I’d like to thank Senator Stabenow and Senator Peters for their continued support on labor issues, they’ve always been strong supporters for us and keep up the good work and talk to the other senators and convince them that we need to pass this act,” said Michael Thibault, Chair of the Upper Peninsula Regional Labor Federation.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health Education Labor & Pensions, otherwise known as the HELP Committee, is set to hold a hearing on the PRO act this Thursday July 22.

