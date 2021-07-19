Advertisement

PRO act supporters meet in Marquette for rally Monday night

Supporters of the PRO Act met in Marquette for a rally
Supporters of the PRO Act met in Marquette for a rally(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night, a rally in support of the Michigan Senators who supported the Protecting our Right to Organize or PRO act. Senators Gary Peterson and Debbie Stabenow both supported the PRO act which has already passed the house.

Monday night supporters met near Senator Peter’s office off Washington Street in Marquette. The rally was to show support for the act and thank the Senators for their efforts.

“I’d like to thank Senator Stabenow and Senator Peters for their continued support on labor issues, they’ve always been strong supporters for us and keep up the good work and talk to the other senators and convince them that we need to pass this act,” said Michael Thibault, Chair of the Upper Peninsula Regional Labor Federation.

The U.S. Senate Committee on Health Education Labor & Pensions, otherwise known as the HELP Committee, is set to hold a hearing on the PRO act this Thursday July 22.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat
FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
Houghton County Sheriff seriously injured after incident in home
Police Lights
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Republic Township
The motorcycle after it crashed into the deer.
Ishpeming man recovering after motorcycle crash with deer in Palmer
Aura Volunteer Fire Department.
Accidental fire caused a propane tank to explode in Arvon Township

Latest News

Monday's movie showing
U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force holds private movie showing
The clinic is located in the Country Village in Ishpeming.
New health clinic opens in Ishpeming
U.P. State Fair returns this year
U.P. State Fair returns this year
New Ishpeming Senior Center opens
New Ishpeming Senior Center opens