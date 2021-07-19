One person dead after single vehicle crash

REPUBLIC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Once person is dead after a single ATV crash.

Troopers from the Negaunee Post were called to the scene of a single motor vehicle crash on Kloman Ave in Republic Township Saturday evening at approximately 11:45.

The crash involved an ATV driven by a 30-year-old male, Corey Matilla, and a 43-year-old female passenger, both from Cortland, Ohio.

Matilla was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to UP Health Systems for treatment and was in stable condition.

The investigation revealed the ATV was traveling westbound on Kloman Rd when it struck a cement barrier. Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by the Marquette County Sheriffs Dept, UP Health Systems EMS, and Republic Township Fire/EMS.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.