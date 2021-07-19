New Ishpeming Senior Center opens to the public

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - After years of development, the City of Ishpeming finally has a new Senior Center.

A grand opening ceremony was held at the center at 121 Greenwood Street Monday morning. The updated facility has been in the works for years. It became an urgent need in 2019, when the old Senior Center was condemned.

“The Ishpeming Senior Center that had been located at 320 South Pine had fallen into great disrepair, and it was actually too costly to repair the building and remodel,” said Senior Center director Elyse Bertucci. “It made more sense to look at building a new facility.”

Bertucci says the new center has better resources to serve Ishpeming’s seniors.

“We can actually have up to four activities going on in this building,” she said. “We’re adjacent to the heritage trail, and we’re hoping to get walking and biking clubs going. We also have better-appointed and private offices for case workers to meet one-on-one with their clients, and we put hot spots throughout the building to facilitate that connection to technology.”

The nearly 3,000 square foot building was funded by a $1.9 million grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, as well as local organizations and donors. State Senator Ed McBroom and Representative Sara Cambensy worked with the Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging to secure the grant money. They both attended the grand opening and spoke during the ceremony.

“A Senior Center like this can be a hub of community,” said Senator McBroom. “People can spend time together, learn from each other, identify things they agree with and disagree with, and learn to get along with each other. It’s something that we need.”

“I’m so proud to serve with the senator and my other U.P. legislators that put politics and party aside,” said Representative Cambensy. “We can’t do it unless we’re all working together, unless we all have that common goal. When we come into a community like Ishpeming that we both represent, we are so proud of each and every one of you who took the time to either volunteer, step up and make a donation, or serve on a committee to make this possible, not just for your generation, but for generations to come.”

City Manager Craig Cugini says after the years Ishpeming’s seniors have dedicated to their community, the updated center is the community’s way of giving something back.

“They’re the folks that came and set our country for us,” Cugini said. “They established what our country is, and we need to honor that and take care of them.”

You can connect with the Ishpeming Senior Center on Facebook to learn more about available services and future activities.

