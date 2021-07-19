Marquette Maritime Museum hosts 2nd Annual ‘Lake Superior Day’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - July 18 was a time to celebrate the Big Lake in the second annual Lake Superior Day at the Marquette Maritime Museum.

Museum Director Hillary Billman said around 400 people attended the free outdoor family event near Lakeshore Boulevard Sunday -- situated between the museum grounds and the shores of Gitche Gumee.

It’s a day celebrating the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area, and it’s also an opportunity to learn how to preserve and maintain it for the future.

Thirteen booths were on-hand to educate that message -- including the Superior Watershed Partnership, Moosewood Nature Center, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the U.P. Children’s Museum, Great Lakes Fishery Commission, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, UW Trout Lake Station, Northern Michigan University and Community Action Alger-Marquette.

Plenty of activities were available for kids to learn about the power of Lake Superior, its ecosystem and its importance to the communities that surround it.

“Without the lake and being able to ship large amounts of iron ore out of the city, the town probably wouldn’t have gotten to be what it is today. So having Lake Superior is a vital part of what Marquette is,” said Marquette Maritime Museum Volunteer Naomi Hendrickson.

The museum said Lake Superior Day began in Thunder Bay, Ontario in the early 1990s.

The Marquette Maritime Museum followed with their own version in 2019.

Though last year’s was cancelled because of the pandemic, the museum does plan on hosting the event every year.

Workshops and lighthouse tours are on schedule this summer.

For more information, visit the Marquette Maritime Museum’s event page HERE.

