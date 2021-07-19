Advertisement

Man recovering after motorcycle crash with deer in Palmer

The motorcycle after it crashed into the deer.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is recovering Monday morning from injuries after a motorcycle crash in Palmer. According to Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, the man was driving his motorcycle on M-35 just before 7 a.m. when he hit a deer near the entrance to the Empire Mine.

The man fell to the ground, while the bike flew across both lanes and landed in a ditch. The man was wearing a helmet and was taken to UP Health System - Marquette

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and Richmond Township Fire Department responded to the crash.

