Kids learn gymnastics skills at Marquette County YMCA

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, kids are learning the essentials of gymnastics at the Marquette County YMCA.

The gymnastics camp is for kids ages three and older of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced gymnasts. A coach works with each child to develop their abilities and to learn new skills.

YMCA marketing and sports director Grace Brindle says gymnastics is an exciting way for kids to get moving.

“It promotes team building and those kinds of fun things, also flexibility and good, fun exercise for kids,” said Brindle. “Being able to do those things through gymnastics is a great way for children of all ages to move their bodies and feel good and have a really fun time doing it.”

The West End YMCA in Negaunee will host a free gymnastics clinic and parkour ninja clinic on July 26. Registration is limited, so visit ymcamqt.org to sign up.

