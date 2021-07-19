Advertisement

Ishpeming Area Historical Society holding garden tour fundraiser

One flower pot on the Garden Tour
One flower pot on the Garden Tour(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend you’ll have a chance to combine some gardening and history in Ishpeming. The Ishpeming Area Historical Society is teaming up with the Ishpeming Beautification Committee for a garden tour fundraiser.

The event serves as a fundraiser for both groups who were unable to hold fundraising events last year because of the pandemic. There are four to five stops on the tour including Old Ish Park, and the Cohodas Garden. This event replaces the normal ‘places and spaces’ home tour fundraiser.

“This event is our primary fundraising mechanism for the year so it’s a big deal and it’s also a way for our society to be more visible, that we’re out doing something for the community, so instead of doing our home tour we’re doing this garden tour which we felt was safer and it’s a nice thing to do on a beautiful U.P. summer afternoon,” said David Aeh, President of the Ishpeming Area Historical Society.

The garden tour is Sunday July 25 from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets are available at each garden during the event or in advance at the Main Street Antique Mall in Ishpeming or the Midtown Bakery & Cafe in Negaunee. For more on the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat
Police Lights
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Republic Township
Aura Volunteer Fire Department.
Accidental fire caused a propane tank to explode in Arvon Township
FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
Houghton County Sheriff seriously injured after incident in home
Townhouse fire in West Branch Township
Fire destroys inside of townhouse in K.I. Sawyer

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Handcuffs graphic
2 arrested for party store break-ins in Calumet
Kids practice poses at the gymnastics camp.
Kids learn gymnastics skills at Marquette County YMCA
Gas prices increase graphic.
AAA: Gas prices up 9 cents statewide, set new 2021 high