Ishpeming Area Historical Society holding garden tour fundraiser

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend you’ll have a chance to combine some gardening and history in Ishpeming. The Ishpeming Area Historical Society is teaming up with the Ishpeming Beautification Committee for a garden tour fundraiser.

The event serves as a fundraiser for both groups who were unable to hold fundraising events last year because of the pandemic. There are four to five stops on the tour including Old Ish Park, and the Cohodas Garden. This event replaces the normal ‘places and spaces’ home tour fundraiser.

“This event is our primary fundraising mechanism for the year so it’s a big deal and it’s also a way for our society to be more visible, that we’re out doing something for the community, so instead of doing our home tour we’re doing this garden tour which we felt was safer and it’s a nice thing to do on a beautiful U.P. summer afternoon,” said David Aeh, President of the Ishpeming Area Historical Society.

The garden tour is Sunday July 25 from noon until 4 p.m. Tickets are available at each garden during the event or in advance at the Main Street Antique Mall in Ishpeming or the Midtown Bakery & Cafe in Negaunee. For more on the event, click here.

