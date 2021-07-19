Houghton County Sheriff seriously injured after incident in home

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean was airlifted to UP Health System Marquette late Saturday night following an incident that occurred at his home.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that his injuries were significant and required life-saving measures that were performed by neighbors before emergency medical personal arrived.

Sheriff McLean remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

No more information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.