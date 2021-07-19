Advertisement

Houghton County Sheriff seriously injured after incident in home

Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo
Image of Houghton County Sheriff Logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean was airlifted to UP Health System Marquette late Saturday night following an incident that occurred at his home.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that his injuries were significant and required life-saving measures that were performed by neighbors before emergency medical personal arrived.

Sheriff McLean remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

No more information is available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat
Aura Volunteer Fire Department.
Accidental fire caused a propane tank to explode in Arvon Township
Police Lights
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Republic Township
Townhouse fire in West Branch Township
Fire destroys inside of townhouse in K.I. Sawyer
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson man charged for stealing timber from State lands

Latest News

A small sampling of Superior Glass Wraps jewelry.
Superior Glass Wraps finds success through trial and error; July collections drops this Saturday
Beach glass jewelry
Superior Glass Wraps
The motorcycle after it crashed into the deer.
Ishpeming man recovering after motorcycle crash with deer in Palmer
The 3 day event is happening in Gwinn
Forsyth Township Fire Department hosts tournament for first time in 114 years