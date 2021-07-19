HeatUP continues Monday with abundant sunshine

High pressure passing south of the U.P. Sunday night, yet still a major player for warming to continue in the region Monday. But during the heat of the day, elevated smoke from wildfires in Southern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario can mix down to surface -- bringing regional air quality down to moderate. A small number of unusually sensitive groups may have a few health concerns under these conditions.

A sweeping frontal system from Ontario brings cooler air Tuesday, and allowing for a series of systems from Northwestern Ontario to bring rain chances midweek -- with the potential for widespread rain over the Upper Peninsula into Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds towards the end of the week with a warmup returning, plus a chance for rain showers Saturday.

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing cloudiness late; SW-NW winds 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph (especially in the Keweenaw)

>Highs: 80s-90s (warmest inland)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, gradually diminishing in the afternoon; cooler/mild and breezy with north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s-70 (coolest near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms, diminishing in the evening; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy

>Highs: 80

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 80s

