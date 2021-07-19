Advertisement

HeatUP continues Monday with abundant sunshine

Monday highs mid to upper-80s with 90 possible in inland spots -- but upstream wildfire smoke can reduce air quality to moderate levels.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure passing south of the U.P. Sunday night, yet still a major player for warming to continue in the region Monday. But during the heat of the day, elevated smoke from wildfires in Southern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario can mix down to surface -- bringing regional air quality down to moderate. A small number of unusually sensitive groups may have a few health concerns under these conditions.

A sweeping frontal system from Ontario brings cooler air Tuesday, and allowing for a series of systems from Northwestern Ontario to bring rain chances midweek -- with the potential for widespread rain over the Upper Peninsula into Thursday.

High pressure rebuilds towards the end of the week with a warmup returning, plus a chance for rain showers Saturday.

Monday: Mostly sunny then increasing cloudiness late; SW-NW winds 5-15 mph with gusts over 20 mph (especially in the Keweenaw)

>Highs: 80s-90s (warmest inland)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, gradually diminishing in the afternoon; cooler/mild and breezy with north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s-70 (coolest near Lake Superior)

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of widespread light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms, diminishing in the evening; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy

>Highs: 80

Saturday & Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; warmer

>Highs: 80s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat
Aura Volunteer Fire Department.
Accidental fire caused a propane tank to explode in Arvon Township
Townhouse fire in West Branch Township
Fire destroys inside of townhouse in K.I. Sawyer
Police lights and cut timber graphic.
Stephenson man charged for stealing timber from State lands
Forsyth township fire
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Forsyth Township

Latest News

Highs in the upper 80s and 90 possible -- but upstream wildfire smoke can reduce air quality to...
High pressure pleasantries continue for a warm and mostly sunny Sunday
Saturday highs mainly in the 80s as high pressure brings in drier, warmer air.
Abundant sunshine and continuing to heat UP this weekend
nice
Days of nice weather
Karl Bohnak: 6/23/21
A Stretch of Warm, Dry Weather Begins Friday