Forsyth Township Fire Department hosts tournament for first time in 114 years

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in the Forsyth Township’s 114 year existence, the 126th U.P. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association tournament will be held in Gwinn. The 3 day event includes parades, dances and fireworks. It’s an exciting opportunity for Forsyth Township and the Gwinn community.

Forsyth Township Supervisor and Volunteer Firefighter Joe Boogren, along with Assistant Fire Chief Larry Hammond talked through the events on the TV6 Morning News.

For a full list of what’s happening, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.