Advertisement

Autistic, hearing impaired in Michigan offered designation

The designation wouldn’t appear on identification cards or documents, but it would appear on the Law Enforcement Information Network that officers use to create safe and productive interactions.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (AP) - Michigan residents with conditions that could impede communication with law enforcement such as deafness or autism can now apply to have a designation associated with their information that comes up on officers’ computer systems during traffic stops.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson promoted the so-called “communication impediment designation” that went into effect this month during a news conference Monday in Mason.

The designation wouldn’t appear on identification cards or documents, but it would appear on the Law Enforcement Information Network that officers use to create safe and productive interactions.

Anyone who wishes to be added to the system, can fill out the communication impediment designation form.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat
FILE. Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean during a past TV6 interview.
Houghton County Sheriff seriously injured after incident in home
Police Lights
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Republic Township
The motorcycle after it crashed into the deer.
Ishpeming man recovering after motorcycle crash with deer in Palmer
Aura Volunteer Fire Department.
Accidental fire caused a propane tank to explode in Arvon Township

Latest News

Image from the Michigan Small Business Summit website.
Whitmer kicks off ‘MI Small Business Summer Tour’ downstate
Michigan's Fair sign.
U.P. State Fair to return in August
City Manager Craig Cugini welcomes attendees to the center's grand opening.
New Ishpeming Senior Center opens to the public
Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians logo. (Sault Tribe Graphic)
Sault Tribe begins mailing COVID-19 Rescue Act Membership Assistance forms