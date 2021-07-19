AAA: Gas prices up 9 cents statewide, set new 2021 high
At an average of $3.27 per gallon, this price is 13 cents more than this time last month and $1.06 more than this time last year.
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan increased 9 cents from last week, setting a new 2021-high of $3.27 per gallon.
This price is 13 cents more than this time last month and $1.06 more than this time last year.
Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest last January.
In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand decreased from an all-time high of 10.04 million b/d to 9.28 million b/d. The decrease, alongside a 1 million bbl increase in total domestic gasoline stocks to 236.5 million, should help to slow pump price increases. However, with oil prices above $70 per barrel, pump prices will likely remain high.
“Despite a slight decrease in demand, Michigan drivers continue to see higher prices at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With crude oil prices remaining above $70 a barrel, gas prices could likely stay above $3 a gallon throughout the busy summer driving season.”
- Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages
- Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.29), Lansing ($3.29), Flint ($3.28)
- Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.23), Traverse City ($3.23), Ann Arbor ($3.26)
- Find Local Gas Prices
- Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com
- Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.