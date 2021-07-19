2 arrested for party store break-ins in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A juvenile boy and a 17-year-old man were arrested Monday following reported break-ins in the Village of Calumet earlier this month.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and a trooper from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post arrested two individuals in reference to two separate breaking and entering incidents that happened this month at Harter’s Party Store.

Both individuals are charged with:

Breaking and entering with intent

5 counts of possession of stolen firearms

Possession of stolen property

Possession of burglary tools

Felonious resisting/obstructing a police officer

The juvenile was later released to his parents. The 17-year-old man was taken to the Houghton County Jail.

Deputies later located three of the five stolen firearms in a wooded area in the City of Houghton. Anyone with information on where the other two firearms are, please contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906-482-0055 or via its Facebook page.

The investigation continues and the sheriff’s office says more arrests are expected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

