Advertisement

Rescued baby birds return home after a month of rehabilitation

The six robins were brought back to the property they were found on and released.
One of six robins released Sunday
One of six robins released Sunday(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Some rescued birds have made their way back home.

In June, six baby robins were found and saved by a local Marquette Township woman after a storm knocked over their nest.

Since then, Keweenaw Wild Bird Rehabilitation Education Conservation in Hancock have been rehabbing the baby birds back to health.

On Sunday, the six robins were brought back to the property they were found on and released.

“It’s really important to take into stock not interacting with birds as much as possible. We want to keep them wild and not exposed them to ourselves. So, taking into stock their current location, their current state,” said Keweenaw Wild Bird REC Volunteer Hailey Umphrey.

KWB is in need of donations to continue rescuing and caring for current and future birds.

Donations can be made through Venmo at @kwbrec, through PayPal here, and checks can be sent to Keweenaw Wild Bird REC at 21176 Boston Crosscut Hancock, MI 49930.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat
Delta COVID variant
Fully vaccinated still protected against Delta variant
Townhouse fire in West Branch Township
Fire destroys inside of townhouse in K.I. Sawyer
Forsyth township fire
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Forsyth Township
Aura Volunteer Fire Department.
Accidental fire caused a propane tank to explode in Arvon Township

Latest News

Bridge conditions as of 2:45 pm
Mackinac Bridge back open after bomb threat
Nearly 400 competing in this year’s fishing tournament, including around 80 kids looking to...
31st Annual Republic Sportsman’s Club Fishing Derby reels in big turnout
The table is expected to run through the end of August
New Community Giving Table pops up in Ishpeming
Kids interact with Keweenaw County police officers, firefighters, and paramedics, as well as...
Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Department hosts 4th annual Public Safety Day