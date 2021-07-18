Rescued baby birds return home after a month of rehabilitation

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Some rescued birds have made their way back home.

In June, six baby robins were found and saved by a local Marquette Township woman after a storm knocked over their nest.

Since then, Keweenaw Wild Bird Rehabilitation Education Conservation in Hancock have been rehabbing the baby birds back to health.

On Sunday, the six robins were brought back to the property they were found on and released.

“It’s really important to take into stock not interacting with birds as much as possible. We want to keep them wild and not exposed them to ourselves. So, taking into stock their current location, their current state,” said Keweenaw Wild Bird REC Volunteer Hailey Umphrey.

KWB is in need of donations to continue rescuing and caring for current and future birds.

Donations can be made through Venmo at @kwbrec, through PayPal here, and checks can be sent to Keweenaw Wild Bird REC at 21176 Boston Crosscut Hancock, MI 49930.

