New Community Giving Table pops up in Ishpeming

All items are free to take for those who need them, and if you have gently used items you don’t need they can be donated to the table.
The table is expected to run through the end of August
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new “free table” in Marquette County.

The Community Giving Table is located on the corner of North Third Street and Hematite Drive in Ishpeming every Saturday from noon to 3 P.M.

You can find baby clothes and supplies, nonperishable food, glassware, adult and children clothing, and more.

“If the community needs it, it’s here because there’s so many people who have been burnt out and I know St. Vincent de Paul, salvation Army, the churches, they can only go so far. This is just a little extra boost to help them out too,” said Volunteer Mary Adams.

Any monetary donations made to the table are also being donated to animal shelters across the U.P.

The free table program is expected to run through the end of August or September depending on weather conditions.

